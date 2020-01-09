Two rockets fall inside Green Zone, no casualties -Iraqi military

Iraq's military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties. It did not provide further details.

"Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow," it said in a statement.

