House to vote on resolution to curb Trump's power to take actions against Iran

The House on Thursday is scheduled to vote on a resolution to curb US President Donald Trump's power to take military actions against Iran, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

House to vote on resolution to curb Trump's power to take actions against Iran
Speaker Nancy Pelosi [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

The House on Thursday is scheduled to vote on a resolution to curb US President Donald Trump's power to take military actions against Iran, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. The resolution was brought a day after Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops on Wednesday local time in retaliation for the American strike that killed military general Qassem Soleimani last week in a Pentagon-ordered airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

In a statement on Twitter, Pelosi deemed the US' strike that killed Soeimani as "provocative" and "disproportionate". She said that decision to carry out strikes that dramatically escalated the tensions between Iran and the United States was taken without consulting the Congress.

The speaker said the Trump administration's killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, "endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran." Pelosi added that some members of Congress have "serious, urgent concerns" about the president's strategy, which the administration did not assuage with a Wednesday briefing or its "insufficient" notification of the strike to Congress under the War Powers Act.

"The Administration must work with the Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalation strategy that prevents further violence. America and the world cannot afford a war," Pelosi said in announcing the vote on the war powers resolution, led by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. In his address to the nation today, President Donald Trump said that the US will impose "additional punishing economic sanctions" against Iran in the wake of the country's recent attacks on American bases in Iraq.

The President noted, "Iran's hostility substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013 and they were given USD 150 billion. Instead of saying thank you to the US, they chanted death to America." "The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal (2015) expires shortly anyway and gives Iran a clear and quick path to nuclear break-up. Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and its support for terrorism," he added. (ANI)

