REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET.

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY/TRUMP-RELIEF

After close brush with Iran, Trump finds an off-ramp - for now U.S. President Donald Trump may have narrowly escaped immersing the United States in a broad war with Iran, at least for now, after his order to kill a top Iranian general sparked a crisis and prompted criticism at home and abroad.

IRAN-CRASH/ Boeing jet crashes in Iran with no survivors, security sources see technical cause

A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that sparked an international scramble to establish the cause. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION/COURT U.S. appeals court stays judge's ruling blocking military funds for border wall

A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday put on hold a lower court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's administration from using $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a wall on the country's border with Mexico. UBER-CALIFORNIA/

Uber stops upfront ride pricing in response to California worker law Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday informed its California customers that it would switch to providing estimates as opposed to fixed prices for its rides in response to a new law that makes it harder to qualify its drivers as contractors.

BUSINESS NISSAN-GHOSN/JAPAN-MINISTER

Japan minister launches counterattack after Ghosn blasts justice system Japan's justice minister launched a rare and forceful public takedown of auto executive-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn after he blasted the country's legal system as allowing him "zero chance" of a fair trial as he sought to justify his escape to Beirut.

SAMSUNG GROUP-COMPLIANCE/ Samsung sets up anti-corruption panel as chief faces trials

South Korea's Samsung Group, whose leader faces trials over a bribery scandal involving former president Park Geun-hye, has appointed external experts to a new oversight panel to stamp out criminal conduct, the chief of the committee said on Thursday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ Dozens excused from Weinstein jury as lawyers seek judge's removal

Dozens of potential jurors were excused on Wednesday from serving in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the former movie producer's lawyers accused the judge presiding over the trial of bias. AWARDS-OSCARS/HOST

Oscars to go host-less for second year, ABC says The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the head of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday.

SPORTS TENNIS-AUCKLAND/

Williams struggles but advances to quarters in Auckland Top seed Serena Williams was made to work hard against fellow American Christina McHale before she prevailed 3-6 6-2 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Classic on Thursday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/REPORT Quick-thinking Kroos helps Real to Super Cup final

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos scored directly from a corner as his side booked their place in the final of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia by outclassing Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-NATGAS/OIL

GRAPHIC: Divergent paths: Oil, natural gas going different directions The diverging fundamentals of U.S. oil and natural gas can be seen dramatically in the markets, where the oil-to-gas price ratio has surged to its highest in six years.

9 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index U.N. food agency FAO releases its monthly global food price index for December.

9 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT HKEX-CEO/ (TV)

Hong Kong exchange CEO to speak at Reuters Breakingviews event Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's Chief Executive Charles Li to speak at Reuters Breakingviews predictions event. 9 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/INDICATOR Philadelphia Fed issues historical revisions to Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank issues historical revisions to its Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey. 9 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in economic conditions conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives welcome and introductory remarks, and participates in a discussion before the 2020 Regional Economic Conditions Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, in Minneapolis, Minn. 9 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks on recession, in Richmond, Va.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Is a Recession Around the Corner?" before the Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber 2020 Financial Forecast, in Richmond, Va. 9 Jan 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in an economic forecast panel hosted by the Milwaukee Business Journal, in Milwaukee, Wis. 9 Jan 13:20 ET / 18:20 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/ Bank of Canada's Poloz holds fireside chat at Vancouver Board of Trade

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will speak at the Vancouver Board of Trade, and then will answer media questions. 9 Jan 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY EASTEUROPE-HEALTH/DATA (PIX)

'Gold rush': Race is on for health data in East Europe's frontier market Eastern Europe is a new frontier for private medical care, and insurers and tech startups are racing to steal a march on their rivals by harnessing the region's health data.

9 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HUNGARY-ORBAN/ (PIX) (TV) Hungarian PM Viktor Orban holds international news conference

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold international news conference at the start of the year on current political and economic issues. 9 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HONDURAS-USA/ (PIX) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf visits Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez

Wolf and Hernandez make media statement, will likely give details about safe third county asylum agreement 9 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS-POLL Reuters/Ipsos poll on Democratic 2020 nomination

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest data on support for candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. 9 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TAIWAN-CHINA/HISTORY (PIX) WIDER IMAGE - The history of the conflict between Taiwan and China

The history of the conflict between Taiwan and China 9 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/LAWYER (PIX)

Will having a female attorney help Harvey Weinstein's defense? The jury is out When Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's lead defense attorney, agreed to represent the former Hollywood producer in his New York rape trial, she believed that her gender could prove to be an asset in the courtroom

9 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV) IOC President Bach holds joint briefing with Youth Olympics Games 2022 Chair

IOC President Bach holds joint briefing with Youth Olympics Games 2022 Chair, Kirsty Coventry, as Lausanne Winter Youth Olympic Games about to kick off 9 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE IRAQ-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council meets on "upholding the U.N. Charter." Iran's Zarif not expected to attend after Visa denial Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was expected to attend U.N. Security Council meeting on "upholding the U.N. Charter", however a U.S. official told Reuters Monday Zarif's visa was denied. The U.S. State Department has not confirmed the report.

9 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

