Left Menu
Development News Edition

African swine fever fears rise in Germany as outbreaks come close to border

African swine fever fears rise in Germany as outbreaks come close to border
File Photo. Image Credit: Flickr

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 55 outbreaks of African swine fever were recorded near the German border last month.
  • The disease has already killed hundreds of million pigs while reshaping global meat and feed markets.
  • There are fears in Germany that its exports of pork to China and other Asian countries could be threatened.
  • German states bordering Poland have built fences to stop wild boars from entering the country.

Poland recorded 55 outbreaks of African swine fever in wild boar near the German border last month, the world animal health body said on Thursday, in a sign the deadly virus is spreading near one of the European Union's biggest pork exporters. A report posted on the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) website showed that the disease, which has devastated herds in the world's top pork producer China, had now been found in a village less than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Germany.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but highly deadly in boars and pigs. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has already killed hundreds of million pigs while reshaping global meat and feed markets. Germany's government said early December it was stepping up measures to prevent an outbreak of African swine fever after a case was discovered in Poland close to its border.

A majority of the outbreaks reported by the Polish farm ministry to the OIE were discovered between Dec. 4 and Dec. 23 in neighboring villages in the states of Lubuskie and Wielkopolskie, 75 to 100 km from the German border. There are fears in Germany that its exports of pork to China and other Asian countries could be threatened, with import bans regularly imposed on pig meat from regions where African swine fever has been discovered.

Authorities in German states bordering Poland have built fences in an attempt to stop wild boars wandering into Germany and spreading the disease. A series of 90 cm high fences similar to those used to close farm fields were built by the state of Brandenburg in December while the state also relaxed hunting restrictions to allow more shooting of boar, the state agriculture ministry said.

The state of Saxony said it is this week building a 4.5 km electrified fence along with a high-risk sector close to the border with Poland. Countries infected by severe animal diseases such as African swine fever or highly pathogenic bird flu, must warn the OIE immediately and submit regular follow-up reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria visits Eastern air bases

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC undertook a two-day visit to Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command EAC. The CAS visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on 08 09 Jan...

Big Bash boundary catch causes cricket law confusion

Sydney, Jan 9 AFP A two-man catch to dismiss Hobart skipper Matthew Wade in a T20 Big Bash match in Brisbane has led to confusion over the laws with even Lords weighing in. Hobart batted first and had limped to 98 for five off 14.4 overs la...

Ensure 100 pc coverage under polio drive, HP officials told

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi on Thursday directed officials concerned to extend all cooperation to ensure 100 per cent coverage under the national pulse polio programme on January 19. Around 6.5 lakh children would be ...

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as Ukrainian experts joined the investigation on Thursday.Both Canada and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020