Mauritanian and Senegalese institutes join hand for multipurpose activities

The directors general of the National Institute of Public Health Research (in Mauritania), Mohamed Abdallahi Ould Bellahi and of the Pasteur Institute of Dakar (in Senegal), Amadou Sall signed a twinning agreement in Nouakchott.

This agreement will allow the two parties to lay the foundations for a win-win partnership guaranteeing mutual benefit in the fields of training, improvement of experiences, exchange of information and documents, preparation and the publication of scientific research and the carrying out of surveys and investigations likely to improve public health indicators in the two countries.

The Director General of the National Institute for Research on Public Health said in a speech for the occasion that the signing of this agreement is dictated by the need to promote international cooperation in the health field, and that this initiative is essential if we want to strengthen the partnership in terms of epidemiological surveillance and exchange of information, and facilitate the movement of people and goods between the two neighbouring countries.

The director of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar said he was happy to be in Mauritania to sign this agreement, which will have positive repercussions on public health in the two brotherly countries which are linked by solid relations which are developing in all areas, notably health.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.