Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauritanian and Senegalese institutes join hand for multipurpose activities

Mauritanian and Senegalese institutes join hand for multipurpose activities
The director of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar said he was happy to be in Mauritania to sign this agreement. Image Credit: Pixabay

The directors general of the National Institute of Public Health Research (in Mauritania), Mohamed Abdallahi Ould Bellahi and of the Pasteur Institute of Dakar (in Senegal), Amadou Sall signed a twinning agreement in Nouakchott.

This agreement will allow the two parties to lay the foundations for a win-win partnership guaranteeing mutual benefit in the fields of training, improvement of experiences, exchange of information and documents, preparation and the publication of scientific research and the carrying out of surveys and investigations likely to improve public health indicators in the two countries.

The Director General of the National Institute for Research on Public Health said in a speech for the occasion that the signing of this agreement is dictated by the need to promote international cooperation in the health field, and that this initiative is essential if we want to strengthen the partnership in terms of epidemiological surveillance and exchange of information, and facilitate the movement of people and goods between the two neighbouring countries.

The director of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar said he was happy to be in Mauritania to sign this agreement, which will have positive repercussions on public health in the two brotherly countries which are linked by solid relations which are developing in all areas, notably health.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Next time invite Finance Minister to pre-budget meet: Cong in jab at BJP

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her absence at a pre-budget meeting with economists and experts at the Niti Aayog here which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Heres a suggestion, ...

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials, besides industry leaders, according to sources. The top executive will also attend SMBhav an event focussi...

Crime rate in Tripura has come down as police given freedom to

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday claimed that the crime rate in the state has come down as the BJP-IPFT government has given the police the freedom to work without any political interference. He said this while addressin...

Do not support violence during anti-CAA protests : Mamata

Asserting that violence in any form is not acceptable during protests or demonstrations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said political parties and leaders should behave in a more responsible way. Banerjee Thursday h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020