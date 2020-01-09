Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khan directs Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi, US as part of Pak's efforts to defuse tensions in Gulf

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:22 IST
Khan directs Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi, US as part of Pak's efforts to defuse tensions in Gulf
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US as part of Pakistan's efforts to defuse the tensions in the Gulf region following the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike. Khan also asked Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to contact "relevant military leaders" to convey Pakistan's willingness for peace.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Khan said, "I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State; & COAS Gen Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war." Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a media briefing on Thursday said Qureshi would visit Tehran to help defuse the tensions in the region.

Replying to a question, she said the Foreign Minister's visit to Iran "is on the cards". "We are working on it." The unexpected US strike, ordered by President Donald Trump, that killed Iran's most powerful military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday last brought the entire Gulf region closer to a full-blown conflict. Regional tensions remain high after Iran on Wednesday fired missiles at two bases in Iraq used by US forces in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

Farooqui said Pakistan is making all efforts to help maintain peace after tension erupted after the killing of the Iranian general. "We urge that there should be no escalation from any side. All sides must exercise maximum restraint. War is in no one's interest. Pakistan will not be a party to any conflict in the region. Pakistan will always be a partner for peace and will continue its efforts for prevention of conflict and preservation of peace," she said.

Farooqui said Pakistan has reached out to as many partners as possibly contributing towards the collective objective of peace in the region. Certainly, Pakistan is playing its role in peace and stability in the region. She said the Foreign Minister has established a task force at the Foreign Office to monitor and analyze the situation in the Middle East and provide its recommendations to the leadership.

"Since it is a fluid situation and requires constant monitoring, this task force has been working round the clock since the past few days," the spokesperson said. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Qureshi also said that Pakistan would not become part of any war. "The region cannot afford a war. It is not in anyone's interest and will impact the global economy," he said.

Earlier, Qureshi told the Senate that Pakistan was keeping a close look at the situation and would try that it should not escalate. "Such matters need to be resolved through dialogue. The UN Security Council and the international community need to play a role in resolving tensions in the region," he said.

According to a Pakistan Army statement on Wednesday, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper telephoned General Bajwa and discussed the situation in the Middle East. "We would like the situation to de-escalate and shall support all initiatives which bring peace in the region. We call upon all concerned to avoid rhetoric in favor of diplomatic engagement. We all have worked a lot to bring peace in the region by fighting against terrorism, Bajwa told Esper.

"We will continue to play our constructive part towards the success of the Afghan reconciliation process so that it doesn't get derailed and the region goes towards conflict resolution instead of new conflicts," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico considers bringing Mexican asylum seekers sent to Guatemala back home - interior minister

Mexico is evaluating bringing Mexican asylum seekers who are sent from the United States to Guatemala back to Mexico, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez told Reuters late on Wednesday.Under U.S. rules made public this month, Mexicans requesting...

N.Ireland political talks at advanced stage, Irish PM says

Talks between Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland to restore devolved government there are reaching an advanced stage, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. Politicians in the British province have...

EU's top judge warns Poland over overhaul of judiciary

Europes top judge issued a veiled warning to Poland on Thursday over its overhaul of the judiciary, saying there is no place in the European Union for countries that do not have independent courts. Koen Lenaerts, President of the European C...

Foreign envoys should be allowed to move freely in Kashmir: Pak

Pakistan said on Thursday that any visit by foreign envoys to Kashmir should take place without any restriction and the diplomats should be allowed to meet the Hurriyat leadership. In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020