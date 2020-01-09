Qatar’s emir, UK prime minister discuss events in region

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani phoned British Prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday to discuss ways to ensure security and stability in the region, the state news agency said, amid increasing U.S.-Iranian tensions.

Iran earlier on Thursday the U.S. president's call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks after both sides backed off from intensified conflict following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehran's retaliatory missile strikes.

