British MPs finally approve Brexit deal

London, Jan 9 (AFP) Britain's House of Commons on Thursday ratified Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement by 330 votes to 231, clearing the way for Brexit to happen after years of delay on January 31. The EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement Bill must still be passed by the unelected House of Lords and the European Parliament, which is seen as a formality, before Britain ends almost 50 years of membership in the European integration project.

