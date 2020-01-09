Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iran mostly likely brought down Ukraine airliner with anti-aircraft missiles -U.S. officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 23:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Iran mostly likely brought down Ukraine airliner with anti-aircraft missiles -U.S. officials
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

According to satellite data, one U.S. official said, the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev was airborne for two minutes after departing Tehran when the heat signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were detected. That was quickly followed by an explosion in the vicinity of the plane, the official said. Heat signature data then showed the plane on fire as it went down.

Iran's head of civil aviation was quoted by ISNA News Agency as saying that it was "impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane." Two U.S. officials said Washington believed the downing of the plane, which occurred at a time of rising tensions between Iran and the United States, was accidental.

An Iranian report on Thursday cited witnesses on the ground and in a passing aircraft flying at a high altitude as saying the plane was on fire while in the air. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadly crash could have been a mistake and he did not believe it was a mechanical issue.

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment on Thursday, as did the Pentagon. Boeing is still reeling from two deadly crashes of 737 MAX planes in five months that led to the plane's grounding in March 2019. The 737-800 that crashed was built in 2016 and is the prior generation of the 737 before the MAX. Boeing has built about 5,000 of those planes, which has a good safety record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Iran mostly likely brought down Ukraine airliner with anti-aircraft missiles -U.S. officials

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, U.S. officials said on Thursday.According to satellite data, one U.S. official said, the Uk...

RBI introduces video-based identification process for KYC

The RBI on Thursday amended the KYC norms allowing banks and other lending institutions regulated by it to use Video based Customer Identification Process V-CIP, a move which will help them onboard customers remotely. The V-CIP, which will ...

No talks of tie-up with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, says BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

Categorically denying any alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navniman Sena, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no talk of an alliance with Raj Thackerays MNS. The BJP leader cited v...

UPDATE 1-U.S. has already imposed increased sanctions on Iran -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States has increased sanctions on Iran after a missile strike this week on Iraqi bases housing American military personnel but gave no other details.Its already been done. Weve increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020