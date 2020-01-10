Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 Nigerian soldiers killed by extremists in northeast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Maiduguri
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 00:55 IST
8 Nigerian soldiers killed by extremists in northeast
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

At least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed in Monguno, a town in the country's northeast, after extremists staged a deadly attack, according to a witness. Members of the Islamic State, West African Province ambushed a convoy of travelers being escorted by soldiers near a military checkpoint at the entrance to Monguno, according to an employee of a non-governmental organization who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press.

The group claimed the suicide bombing and subsequent clash, according to SITE Intelligence Group. The attack started late Tuesday the evening, and soldiers and travellers had to flee into the bush surrounding Monguno amid heavy gunfire.

A group of soldiers repelled the insurgents who attempted to invade the town. About 300 shelters built by the International Committee of the Red Cross were burned down after a rocket-propelled grenade landed in the camp.

It was not clear who shot the RPG. The attack comes after Chadian troops who are part of the Multinational Joint Task Force withdrew from Borno some days ago.

There are worries that more attacks will be carried out against key targets in the state. On Saturday, six soldiers were killed in an attack by Boko Haram near Jakana, a town 45 kilometers (28 miles) away from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, according to Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi. He called for the evacuation of Jakana and another village, Mainok.

Nigeria's President Muhammad Buhari had on Tuesday told citizens not to panic over the withdrawal of the Chadian troops. The military has not yet officially commented on the soldiers' deaths in the attack on Monguno.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to send police to Honduras to provide support in immigration control

The United States will send police to Honduran borders to train and support the Central American countrys authorities in immigration control, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at an event in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.Earl...

'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash

The crash in Iran of a Ukrainian Airlines jet bound for Toronto killed dozens of professors and researchers from campuses across Canada, leaving a painful hole in Canadian academia where Iranians have taken on starring roles in engineering....

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Guaido seeks EU 'blood gold' designation for informal mining

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday urged the European Union to officially label as blood gold the precious metal informally mined in the countrys southern jungles as he seeks to increase pressure on the government of Presi...

F1 champion Hamilton donates $500,000 to Australian wildlife rescue

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was donating 500,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in bushfires ravaging southeast Australia. The Briton, who has adopted a vegan lifestyle and become ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020