UK PM says information suggests Ukraine jet hit by Iran missile

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that there is now "a body of information" that the Ukrainian Boeing 747 that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was brought down by an Iranian missile. His comments follow a similar message by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile. This may well have been unintentional," Johnson in a statement on the air disaster in which four British passengers died.

