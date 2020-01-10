Britain advises against all travel to Iran
Britain on Friday said it was advising against all travel to Iran as information suggested a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday had probably been shot down by Iran. "Given the body of information that UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and the heightened tensions, we are now advising British nationals not to travel to Iran," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"We also recommend against taking a flight to, from and within Iran," he added, in a statement from the Foreign Office. "We urgently need a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash."
