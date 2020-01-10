US to join Iran crash probe: NTSB
The US National Transporation Safety Board said Thursday it will join the probe into the Ukrainian Boeing airliner which went down in Iran. "The NTSB has designated an accredited representative to the investigation of the crash," said the agency which probes transport accidents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
