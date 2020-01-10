Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:49 IST
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A masked gunman walked into a shopping mall in central Thailand and opened fire, killing three people including a 2-year-old, robbed a gold shop then escaped, police said Friday. CCTV footage from the Robinson mall in Lopburi province, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) north of Bangkok, shows the gunman walking to a counter around 8 p.m. Thursday and shooting a seller and another victim before jumping on the counter and grabbing gold products.

The regional police commander, Lt. Gen. Ampol Buaruppon, told reporters the man came into the mall alone and opened fire at a security guard who he came across and then started a shooting spree that killed three people and wounded another four. "The robber was merciless. We are looking for him in every place. Please trust us, we will definitely get this man and bring him to justice," he said.

The parents of the 2-year-old who died in the shooting posted a message on their Facebook page, saying "We love you very much. We are so sorry that we cannot protect you … Rest in peace our angel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Halwara shivers at 0.3 deg Celsius as cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions intensified across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Halwara recording a minimum of 0.3 degress Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.3, 3 and...

Gold bar found beneath Mexico City street was part of Moctezuma's treasure

A new scientific analysis of a large gold bar found decades ago in downtown Mexico City reveals it was part of the plunder Spanish conquerors tried to carry away as they fled the Aztec capital after native warriors forced a hasty retreat. M...

Talbot, host Flames knock off Wild

Johnny Gaudreaus goal near the midway point of the game was the game-winner and goaltender Cam Talbot sparkled in net as the host Calgary Flames won their fourth straight game, a 2-1 home-ice victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Tal...

UPDATE 1-Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed shortly thereafter.In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Toledo, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020