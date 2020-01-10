Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insects wounding fruit, vegetable crop leaves may make produce healthier: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:47 IST
Insects wounding fruit, vegetable crop leaves may make produce healthier: Study

Insects wounding fruit and vegetable crops may make them healthier for human consumption by increasing their production of antioxidant compounds prior to harvest, according to a study which may lead to new techniques in the fresh food industry. According to the researchers, including those from Texas A&M University in the US, leaf injury in fruit crops -- like those caused by insects -- may lead to healthier organic produce.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, used a strawberry crop model, and subjected its leaves to various levels of wounding a few days before fruit harvest. "We found how several genes associated with sugar translocation and phenolic compound biosynthesis were overexpressed in the distant strawberry fruit," said study co-author Facundo Ibanez from Texas A&M University.

All plants are equipped with a natural defense mechanism to produce specialised chemicals called secondary metabolites, some of which can ward off predators, the scientists said. "There was the existing idea proposed by others that insects present in the field in organic farming could cause a stress response in the plant, and increase antioxidant compounds. However, this hypothesis or concept was never tested until now, where we mimicked the damage caused by insects," said Luis Cisneros-Zevallos, study co-author from Texas A&M University.

According the study, fresh produce can be an excellent source of health-promoting compounds. Based on the findings, the researchers suggested that insects may be allies to achieve even healthier produce.

"Healthier grown produce for the food industry can be a driving force for large-scale production and an attractive investment to relevant stakeholders," Ibanez said. Continuing from earlier studies on wounding stress effects on different crops, the scientists planned to mimic the attack of insects on leaf surfaces.

"This observation was key when we designed the strategies to be used in the study, that simple wounding stress on leaf surfaces elicited this systemic response with the unique observation of higher accumulation of phenolic antioxidants in fruit," Ibanez said. According to Cisneros-Zevallos, understanding the mechanism by which antioxidants are produced by a simple stress like wounding on plant leaves can transform how the fresh produce industry operates, including both organic and conventional crops.

"And it may allow the industry to adopt novel tools based on pre-harvest stress to favour the accumulation of healthier antioxidants in fresh produce and processed foods," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures slip on weak cues

Silver futures on Friday slumped by Rs 191 to Rs 46,388 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 191, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 46,388 pe...

HRD ministry meets five-member JNU admin team

The HRD ministry on Friday met with a five-member team from the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU administration, including Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.The emergency meeting has been called to discuss the situation on the campus and resolv...

Kelsey Asbille boards 'Fargo' season 4

Actor Kelsey Asbille is set to play a pivotal role in the fourth season of Chris Rock-fronted anthology series Fargo. The fourth season of the show, created, written and directed by Noah Hawley is set in 1950 in Kansas City, reported Deadli...

Dr Mark Bittinger joins Sai Life Sciences as Global Head of Biology

Hyderabad Telangana India Jan 10 ANIPRNewswire Sai Life Sciences, one of Indias fastest growing Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations CDMOs, today announced the appointment of Dr Mark Bittinger as Vice President and Global Head ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020