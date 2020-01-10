Left Menu
Ukraine says airliner may have been downed by missile but it has not been confirmed

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the possibility a missile downed a Ukrainian passenger airplane over Iran this week killing all on board had not been ruled out but it had not been confirmed yet.

He said would discuss the investigation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later on Friday.

The airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, citing intelligence from Canadian and other sources.

