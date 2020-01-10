Jaguar Land Rover's sales dip in 2019 but signs of recovery in December

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted a 6% fall in full-year sales on Friday after a challenging year in which its performance was hit by the weakening Chinese autos market and falling demand for diesel vehicles in Europe. Retail sales stood at 557,706 vehicles last year, hit by a 13.5% slump in China.

But in the last six months, the firm reported double-digit growth in the country with overall company sales up 1.3% in December.

