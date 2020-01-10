French experts to play role in Iran air crash probe

France's BEA air accident agency said on Friday it would be involved in the investigation into a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran. "We have been notified of the event by Iran and we have designated an accredited representative to the safety investigation...," a BEA spokesman said.

"No further assistance has been requested at this point in time", he added. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier France was ready to contribute to the probe into Wednesday's crash, which killed all 176 people aboard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.