DSP among 10 killed in Blast at Quetta mosque

At least ten persons, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed and 20 others sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town area on Friday, police reported.

  • Quetta
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:26 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:26 IST
DSP among 10 killed in Blast at Quetta mosque
Representative image.

At least ten persons, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed and 20 others sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town area on Friday, police reported. The blast took place shortly after Maghrib prayers in the densely populated Ghousabad neighbourhood of Satellite Town area, Pakistani media reported.

Among the deceased was Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amanullah, confirmed police officials, as cited by The News International. Rescue officials said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

