Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infant deaths, poor conditions at Indian hospital spark uproar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:37 IST
Infant deaths, poor conditions at Indian hospital spark uproar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a dimly lit shanty in northwestern India, Padma Rawal sobs inconsolably as she recalls losing her 5-month-old infant, and recounts the hospital ordeal she endured last month.

Her infant, Tejash, is one of more than 100 children who have died at a government hospital in Kota in the state of Rajasthan since early December. Infant deaths are common in India, but the spike in fatalities at a state-run institution and evidence of poor hygiene, broken equipment, and staff shortages has made headlines and triggered a row between the two main political parties.

District data in fact shows the infant mortality rate at the JK Lon Hospital in Kota has improved to 5.69% with 963 deaths in 2019 down from 6.11% in 2018 when 1,005 deaths were reported. But details from affected families and two preliminary investigations have emerged, embarrassing the regional government and local health authorities.

Padma said there were three or four infants in each bed when she was there in late December. "Why are you crying? Your child is going to die anyway," Padma recalled one doctor telling her, as she sat weeping beside her husband, Sanjay, and daughters - Kanika, 6, and Purvi, 4.

Reuters spoke with the parents of nine children who either died or were being treated at the hospital. All described staff shortages, poor sanitary conditions and a lack of basic provisions such as blankets despite very cold weather. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma tweeted that most of the infants who died had low birth weights and were in critical condition. He vowed "strict action" would be taken against any officials found guilty of negligence.

'LIVING IN HELL' At least 112 children have died at the hospital since the start of December, even as authorities scrambled to bring in additional staff and equipment amid public outcry.

Around three-quarters of the recent deaths occurred in JK Lon's neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU), which treats babies up to a month old, said an official directly aware of the matter. Hospital officials said infant mortality rates may appear high, partly because it handles many referral cases and is a hospital of last resort. It is the only one with a NICU in a 200 km radius.

Shubham Hada, who lost his two-day-old son at the hospital to what he was told was a severe infection, said: "Parents had to monitor their babies all night by themselves in the NICU. There were no doctors after 10 pm when the shift changed." Pooja, holding her sick 2-month-old infant in her lap, said authorities distributed blankets and room heaters only late last week, despite a severe cold wave across northern India since late December.

"We've been living in hell," she said. "At least they have started cleaning the place once a day after the media uproar and visits by ministers." BROKEN EQUIPMENT, 'ROAMING PIGS'

A preliminary probe into the deaths at JK Lon found that of 533 pieces of equipment in its pediatrics section, 320 were out of order, including defibrillators and ventilators. JK Lon's medical superintendent, Suresh Dulara, who took additional charge of the center in late December, said that the hospital had started repairing equipment.

A separate probe by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a government agency, found that infrastructure and sanitation were "pathetic". "Pigs were found roaming inside the campus of the hospital," it said.

The deaths and surrounding furor set off a row between India's two main political parties. The Congress party, which sits in opposition nationally, won Rajasthan state in December 2018 elections.

It pointed to the higher overall death rate at the hospital under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ran Rajasthan previously. The BJP hit back, saying appropriate funding has been assigned to the state under the National Health Mission and urged the state to request further financial support.

Modi's government has raised expenditure on healthcare recently and set a target to take the annual health spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025. It was 1.4% in 2017-18. The latest government data show a decrease in infant mortality nationwide to 33 per 1000 live births in 2017 from 53 in 2008.

Despite the government's attempts to improve healthcare in India, infant mortality remains a concern. The United Nations in a 2017 report said more babies die in India than any other country, with roughly 600,000 deaths recorded annually, or one-quarter of the world total. India, in comparison, accounts for about 18% of the global population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

9 students identified as suspects in JNU violence:Delhi police; 7 including Ghosh from Left leaning bodies

The Delhi Police on Friday claimed that nine students seven of whom are from Left leaning bodies including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were identified as suspects in the violence in the varsity campus but did not name any group yet for the ...

Belgian police cars deemed too dirty to enter cities

Belgiums federal police have fallen foul of tighter emissions controls that entered force at the start of the year, with a number of its cars and vans now too dirty to enter the cities of Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent. The police force said i...

UPDATE 1-Soaring SUV sales keep carmakers on collision course with climate policy

Soaring demand for SUVs drove record sales for premium carmakers including BMW and Mercedes last year, leaving the industry on collision course with government efforts to tackle global warming despite big investments in electric vehicles. B...

15 killed, 20 injured in blast at mosque in Pakistan's Quetta

A powerful blast at a mosque during Friday evening prayers killed at least 15 people, including an Imam and a senior police officer, and left 20 others injured in Pakistans restive Balochistan province, three days after a bomb explosion cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020