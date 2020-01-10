French union says strike at refineries to continue until Jan. 16

France's CGT union said on Friday it would continue a strike over the government's planned pension reform at refineries and petrol depots until Jan. 16, extending by almost a week a four-day action that started on Jan. 7.

The decision comes the day after new nationwide protest marches that failed to break the stalemate between government and unions after a more-than month-old public sector strike.

The action at refineries aims to cause shortages at petrol stations, which has not occurred yet, according to authorities.

