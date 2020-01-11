UPDATE 1-Alphabet's legal head David Drummond to retire this month
Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who has been under scrutiny as the board investigated the company's handling of sexual misconduct complaints. Drummond, also senior vice president of corporate development, had been with Google since its start. He incorporated the company as outside counsel, winning the business of co-founders' Larry Page and Sergey Brin. He later spent nearly 18 years as the company's top lawyer and one of its few black executives.
His last day will be Jan. 31, Alphabet said in a securities filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alphabet Inc
- Larry Page
- Sergey Brin
ALSO READ
Google doodle ready to enter New Year with fireworks and leaping froggy
Google to end "Double Irish, Dutch" tax scheme - filing
UPDATE 1-Google to end "Double Irish, Dutch sandwich" tax scheme
Pixel 4A could be Google's first phone with a hole-punch display
Google News kills print-replica digital magazines