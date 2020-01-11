Iran will announce reason for crash of Ukrainian airliner on Saturday

Iran will announce on Saturday the reason for the crash of the Ukrainian airliner that was flying to Kiev from Tehran earlier this week, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday, citing an informed source.

The announcement will take place after a meeting of a commission focused on air accidents but the report did not provide any information on what kind of information had been collected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.