Development News Edition

British High Commission launches 'Green is Great' campaign in run-up to COP26

The British High Commission has launched 'Green is GREAT' campaign, an initiative to highlight the strength of the UK-India partnership on climate and sustainability in the run-up to COP26 which will be held in Glasgow later this year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 02:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 02:22 IST
British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith . Image Credit: ANI

The British High Commission has launched 'Green is GREAT' campaign, an initiative to highlight the strength of the UK-India partnership on climate and sustainability in the run-up to COP26 which will be held in Glasgow later this year. The campaign is linked with climate, sustainability and business which lines up various planned activities.

While speaking to ANI, British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith said, "It is the important decade for the climate. To start the decade with an important conference at the end of this year is crucial. We face so many challenges that won't be succeeding without the participation and collaboration of India. Partnering India is really important." When asked about the campaign's agenda, the commissioner replied: "When running these conferences you are successful when you collaborate and do it with the partners because setting an agenda in advance is not a good thing to do. We know what the challenges are and it is a matter of bringing people together."

Praising India, Asquith said that New Delhi is hugely ambitious when it comes to renewable energy and to bridge the energy gap In addition, he said, "Good thing about India is the ambition and Prime Minister of India has made it clear. When it comes to renewable energy and to bridge that energy gap India is hugely ambitious and this is very impressive."

Specifically mentioning the challenges, the commissioner said, "The key challenge is the real practical collaboration. We talk a lot about the problems. It is finding a way to deliver the answers in a way that makes sense to everybody who is affected by it." The convention, The 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in Glasgow aims to prevent "dangerous" human interference with the climate system. \

India hosted 14th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP 14) which witnessed a presence of 196 countries and 5,000 participants. (ANI)

