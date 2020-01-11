Iran's Revolutionary Guards to offer explanation for plane downing - IRNA

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards will offer an explanation and apology on Saturday for the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran earlier this week, the official IRNA news agency reported, citing an informed source within the Guards.

All 176 people aboard the plane died in the crash.

