Iran's Guards accept responsibility for downing Ukrainian plane
Iran's Revolutionary Guards accepts full responsibility for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, a senior commander of the guards said in a video posted online by state TV on Saturday.
"I wish I could die and not witness such an accident," aerospace division head Amirali Hajizadeh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
