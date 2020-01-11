Iran's Guards accept responsibility for downing Ukrainian plane

Iran's Revolutionary Guards accepts full responsibility for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, a senior commander of the guards said in a video posted online by state TV on Saturday.

"I wish I could die and not witness such an accident," aerospace division head Amirali Hajizadeh said.

