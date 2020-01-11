Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM Imran demands immediate report as ISIS claims suicide blast at Quetta mosque

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 16:51 IST
Pak PM Imran demands immediate report as ISIS claims suicide blast at Quetta mosque
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday demanded an immediate report on the suicide bombing at a Quetta mosque during Friday prayers that killed at least 16 people and left 19 others injured in the restive Balochistan province, terming the incident as a condemnable "cowardly terrorist attack". The Islamic State terror group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, has claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide bomb blast inside the mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town area.

The terror group, in the claim posted on the IS Pakistan Telegram Channel and in messages to some foreign wire services, said it has carried out the attack targeting some Afghan Taliban member. Taliban spokesman, Qari Muhammad Yousuf, denied that any Afghan Taliban member was present inside the mosque.

The suicide blast -- which took place at a time when about 60 people were offering sunset (Maghrib) prayers -- killed 16 people and left 19 others injured, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said in a late-night statement. The deadly blast came three days after a bomb explosion claimed two lives in Quetta.

Reacting to the incident, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured. Prime Minister Khan demanded a report.

"I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque & people at prayers. Have asked prov govt to ensure all medical facilities are provided to the injured. Martyred DSP Haji Amanullah was a brave & exemplary officer," he said on Twitter. Khan said the best possible treatment would be given to the injured.

The nature of the explosion, which occurred inside the mosque during Maghrib prayers in the Ghousabad neighborhood, was not known. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amanullah was among the 16 people killed in the incident, Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said.

According to some media reports, the slain police officer was the likely target. Last month, unidentified gunmen killed the DSP's son in Quetta, The Express Tribune reported. Twenty others were also injured in the blast, the report said.

The mosque, which is located in a densely-populated Pashtun-majority area, was being searched by the bomb disposal squad and security personnel. TV footage showed debris and shattered glass spread on the floor of the mosque.

Pakistan military's media wing ISPR said that troops of the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan reached the site and carried out joint search operations with the police. "Every possible assistance be given to police & civil administration. Those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim," the ISPR quoted army chief General Qamar Bajwa as saying.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident and expressed grief at the loss of lives. Reacting to the incident, Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove condemned it, saying "terrorists were scared of Pakistan's development".

"Internal and external enemies are making failed efforts to create panic and unrest in the country," he said in a statement. He said that "defeated terrorists will never be allowed to succeed".

Talking about the casualties in the incident, Langove said the death toll might rise as the condition of some of the injured was critical after they were shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The blast occurred three days after two men were killed and over a dozen injured in a blast near a vehicle of the security forces in Quetta.

In May last year, a bomb blast at a mosque in the provincial capital Quetta killed two people, including a prayer leader and injured 28 others. In August, an explosion took place inside a mosque during Friday prayers in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital mediator

Omans new royal ruler pledged Saturday to follow the non-interference policy that made the kingdom a vital regional mediator under his late cousin Sultan Qaboos who reigned for half a century. Haitham bin Tariq, the culture minister, was s...

Man `assaults' resident doctor after son dies during treatment

A resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by a man after his son died during treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Saturday, the police said. Pawan Patil 13, resident of Bhivandi in neighboring Thane district, was u...

HC restrains 'Chhapaak' makers from screening film without credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Saturday restrained the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak from screening the film without giving credit to the lawyer,&#160;who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is base...

Malta ruling party members vote to elect new leader and PM

Members of Maltas ruling Labour Party voted on Saturday to elect a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who is stepping down following an investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Muscat is not di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020