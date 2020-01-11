Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash

Ukraine International Airlines said on Saturday that its plane that crashed in Iran had received no warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat before it took off.

At a briefing by its president and vice president, the airline also denied suggestions that the passenger plane had veered off its normal course, and said that the Iranian authorities should have closed the airport.

The airline's top officials also called on Iran to take full responsibility for the crash, which killed all 176 aboard.

