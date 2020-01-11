Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's foreign minister heads to Zimbabwe on Africa tour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:48 IST
China's foreign minister heads to Zimbabwe on Africa tour
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

China's foreign minister is to arrive in Zimbabwe Saturday as part of a five-nation tour of Africa that seeks to promote the Asian giant's economic and political interests on the continent. Zimbabwe's foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo described the visit by Wang Yi, one of China's most powerful political figures, as evidence of "the strategic comprehensive partnership" between Zimbabwe and the Asian giant.

He told Zimbabwe's state-run media that Wang would pursue China's economic interests during the visit. China's foreign minister often makes an African tour at the beginning of the year to emphasize the importance that Beijing places on the continent.

Like in much of Africa, China has a strong presence in Zimbabwe, with investments spanning from energy to agriculture, mining and trade in wildlife. With Zimbabwe's economy in a downward spiral, some analysts say that Wang will, behind closed doors, urge Zimbabwean leaders to improve the country's economic performance and to honor their debt repayments to China.

Zimbabwe's longstanding ties with China increased in 2003 when it adopted a 'Look East' policy after western countries imposed sanctions. Since then, China has become Zimbabwe's biggest source of foreign direct investment and has ties to the Zimbabwe military, including the construction of a military university on the outskirts of the capital, Harare.

China has also increasingly broadened its ties to include the construction of a new parliament building estimated to cost more than USD 100 million. It also provides humanitarian assistance such as donations of rice and other food items as well as technical assistance during natural disasters.

China's growing involvement has been criticized by Zimbabwe's opposition and others for allegedly exploiting local workers and the country's natural resources. China has invested billions of dollars in major construction projects in Africa such as roads, railways, and stadiums, for which many countries have accumulated large debts.

In return, some African countries have given China access to natural resources, such as minerals. China has also protected some of Africa's repressive rulers from international sanctions at the United Nations.

China's investments often come without demands for safeguards against corruption, waste and environmental damage which has made them attractive to African leaders. China's outreach to Africa aims to build trade, investment and political ties with a continent often seen as overlooked by the US and other Western nations.

It has included many African countries in its so-called Belt and Road Initiative that aims to invest in infrastructure projects to boost trade. On his current tour through Africa, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang has already visited Egypt, where he promised to help the country combat extremist violence and grow its economy.

Wang also visited geographically strategic Djibouti in the troublesome Horn of Africa. Djibouti is the site of China's first overseas military base and home to the United States' only permanent military base in Africa.

In Eritrea, he is pledging support for a project to build roads in the country that is largely isolated from the rest of the world. Wang is also scheduled to visit Burundi where President Pierre Nkurunziza, under pressure for alleged human rights abuses, has previously described China as "a best friend."

Burundi is the beneficiary of Chinese assistance in areas such as education and construction of a statehouse. China is involved in the country's energy and agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

150 students leave for police-sponsored 'bharat darshan' tour

As many as 150 students including 64 girls on Saturday left on a week-long Bharat Darshan tour from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh flagged off the students for the tour fro...

PM inaugurates sound and light show at Howrah Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a sound and light show at the iconic Howrah Bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Ganga here. The 2.5 minute show and sound system is installed at the Millenium Park and is ...

Kiran Bedi is attempting to disrupt free rice delivery scheme, says Puducherry CM

Hitting out at the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that Bedi is attempting to disrupt the rice delivery scheme in the Union Territory. At a press conference at the Legislative Assemb...

NCC has played stellar role in shaping youth of the nation: Bhadauria

The National Cadet Corps NCC has played a stellar role in shaping the youth of the nation and enabling them to shoulder the responsibilities of building a strong India, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday. The Chief of the Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020