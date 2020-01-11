U.S. official calls Iran jet downing 'reckless'

Iran's downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard, "was a terrible tragedy," a senior Trump administration official said on Saturday after Tehran admitted mistakenly shooting down the aircraft.

"Ultimately, Iran made an awful mistake," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Iran's reckless actions have again had devastating consequences."

