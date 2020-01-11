Two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan bomb attack: NATO mission
Two American soldiers were killed and two others injured in a roadside bomb attack on a US Army vehicle in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, the NATO mission there said.
"In accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," the NATO Resolute Support mission said in a statement.
The Taliban earlier claimed responsibility for the attack.
