Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian firefighter dies battling blazes, raising death toll to 28

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 03:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 03:42 IST
Australian firefighter dies battling blazes, raising death toll to 28
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been heavily criticized by the opposition and environmental groups for his handling of the bushfires and his stance on climate change, was set to address the crisis on Sunday morning on ABC News television. Image Credit: (@NSWRFS)

A firefighter died while on duty on Saturday in the Australia's state of Victoria, raising the toll from this season's devastating bushfires to 28 deaths as the government deploys mental health services to aid those in affected areas.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that a ... a firefighter from Parks Victoria has been involved in an incident while working on a fire in the Omeo area resulting in a fatality," Forest Fire Management Victoria Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman said in a statement. Since October, thousands of Australians have been subjected to repeat evacuations as huge and unpredictable fires scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), an area roughly the size of South Korea.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been heavily criticized by the opposition and environmental groups for his handling of the bushfires and his stance on climate change, was set to address the crisis on Sunday morning on ABC News television. Meanwhile, his office released a statement saying that more mental health services will be provided for those affected by the fires.

"We need to ensure the trauma and mental health needs of our people are supported in a way like we never have before," Morrison was cited as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bremner double helps title-chasing Man City beat Everton in WSL

Manchester Citys Pauline Bremner scored twice in a 3-1 win over visitors Everton as they moved level with leaders Arsenal in the Womens Super League on Saturday after a third straight victory.Bremner scored in the 18th and 53rd minutes befo...

Trump says US following protests in Iran 'closely'

US President Donald Trump told the people of Iran Saturday that he stands by them and is monitoring protests that broke out after Tehran admitted it shot down an airliner, killing 176 people. To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran Ive ...

UK ambassador to Iran arrested: British govt

Iranian authorities briefly detained Britains ambassador in Tehran on Saturday, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, after he was reportedly arrested during protests against the regime. The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran withou...

Soccer-Xavi says would be 'dream' to coach Barca as pressure mounts on Valverde

Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has said it is his dream to coach his former side after his current club, Qatari outfit Al Sadd, confirmed that the ex-Spain midfielder has been in negotiations with the Spanish champions. Xavi, Barcas all-tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020