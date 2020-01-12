Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Protests and condemnation after Iran admits downing Ukrainian plane

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 04:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 04:05 IST
WRAPUP 1-Protests and condemnation after Iran admits downing Ukrainian plane
Britain's Foreign Office confirmed late on Saturday that the country's ambassador in Tehran had been briefly detained by Iranian authorities. Image Credit: ANI

Iran's admission that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 aboard, has provoked international outrage and triggered protests against Iranian authorities in Tehran and other cities including one in which Britain's ambassador was detained. In what President Hassan Rouhani called a "disastrous mistake", Iran said on Saturday that a missile fired in error on Wednesday by its air defenses while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq brought down the plane. Iran had denied for days after the crash that it had shot down the airliner.

Even as top Iranian officials and the military issued apologies, protests against authorities spread across Iran including in the capital Tehran, Shiraz, Esfahan, Hamedan and Orumiyeh. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he does not seek "regime change" in Iran, took to Twitter to express his support for the demonstrators, writing, "We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage." "The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," Trump wrote.

Britain's Foreign Office confirmed late on Saturday that the country's ambassador in Tehran had been briefly detained by Iranian authorities. The Tehran-based Tasnim news agency said the envoy was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters. "The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forward," Raab added. A leader of Iran's opposition Green Movement, Mehdi Karroubi, called on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down over the handling of the downed airliner.

Foreign governments condemned the downing of the plane, with Ukraine demanding compensation. Canada, Ukraine, and Britain, however, called Tehran's admission an important first step. "What Iran has admitted to is very serious. Shooting down a civilian aircraft is horrific. Iran must take full responsibility," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country had 57 citizens on board, told a news conference in Ottawa. "Canada will not rest until we get the accountability, justice, and closure that the families deserve."

Trudeau said Rouhani committed to collaborating with Canadian investigators, working to de-escalate tensions in the region and continuing dialogue. Up to 1,000 protesters chanted slogans in Tehran against the authorities, the semi-official Fars news agency said in a rare report on anti-government unrest.

Demonstrators ripped up pictures of Qassem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian military commander who was killed in Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike in Iraq ordered by Trump. Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the killing led to Iran being on a state of high alert for possible reprisals when the plane was downed. On Twitter, videos showed protesters demanding that Khamenei step down because of the disaster.

"Commander-in-chief resigns, resign," hundreds chanted in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University. Reuters could not verify the footage. In a televised address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had agreed with Rouhani at the beginning of joint work on decoding the black boxes from the downed aircraft. Zelenskiy also urged Ukraine's international partners to be united and persistent until the investigation was complete.

Earlier, Zelenskiy said on Twitter Iran's acknowledgment was a step in the right direction but added, "The perpetrators must be held accountable." Zelenskiy said Rouhani had apologized to him on behalf of Iran.

PRESSURE ON IRAN

Khamenei, until now silent about the crash, said information about the incident should be made public. The shooting down of the passenger jet heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and tit-for-tat attacks. Canada and the United States had both said early on that they believed an Iranian missile brought down the aircraft, probably in error.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," Rouhani wrote on Twitter, promising that those responsible would be prosecuted. "My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families." U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted on Twitter a video of the protests in Tehran with the caption, "The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime's lies, corruption, ineptitude and brutality" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian military, under what he called Khamenei's "kleptocracy."

Experts said mounting international scrutiny would have made it all but impossible to hide signs of a missile strike in any investigation and Iran may have felt a U-turn was better than battling rising criticism abroad and growing grief and anger at home, as many victims were Iranians with dual nationality. In Twitter messages, angry Iranians asked why the plane was allowed to take off with tensions in Iran so high.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800 en route for Kiev, came down shortly after take-off from Tehran when Iran was alert for U.S. reprisals after launching rockets at U.S. troops in Iraqi bases. Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in a rare step, apologized to the nation and accepted full responsibility. Senior Guards commander Amirali Hajizadeh said he had informed Iran's authorities on Wednesday about the unintentional strike, a comment that raised questions about why officials had publicly denied it for so long.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that "human error at the time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster", citing an initial armed forces investigation into the crash. A military statement said the plane flew close to a sensitive Revolutionary Guards site at a time of the high alert. Ukraine said the plane was in a normal flight corridor and Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation said the airliner had not veered off its normal course.

Ukraine International Airlines said Iran should have closed the airport. The carrier said it had received no indication it faced a threat and was cleared for take-off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US calls on Iran to apologize for arresting UK ambassador

Washington, Jan 12 AFP The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notoriou...

Soccer-Norwich fan buys players a drink in his will

Norwich City fan Barrie Greaves left 100 pounds 130.59 in his will so the struggling Premier League clubs players could have a drink on him, the BBC reported on Saturday. Norwich tweeted httpstwitter.comNorwichCityFC a photo of their squad ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Mrazek, Hurricanes blank CoyotesGoalie Petr Mrazek made 32 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday nigh...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canadas Trudeau wins plaudits at home as Iran admits causing crashCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus diplomacy was vindicated on Saturday when Iran admitted that it accidentally shot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020