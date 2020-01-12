Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN28 US-LD KASHMIR

US says foreign envoys' visit to J-K 'important step'; expresses concern over detentions Washington: The State Department has described the recent visit of envoys of 15 countries, including that of the US, to Jammu and Kashmir as an "important step" but expressed concern over the continued detention of political leaders and restrictions on internet in the region.

Nepal's new policy to bar NGOs from running programmes opposed to India, China Kathmandu: Nepal is drafting a new policy to "discourage" international NGOs from undertaking programmes with potential to hamper the country's relations with its giant neighbours, India and China, officials said on Sunday.

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit India next month: report Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India early next month and hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, a media report said on Monday.

Queen calls crisis meeting with Harry, Meghan over royal couple's future roles London: Queen Elizabeth II has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for face-to-face talks on Monday to discuss future roles for him and his wife Meghan Markle following the couple's bombshell announcement that they want to step back from Britain's royal duties. By Aditi Khanna

UK ambassador to Iran arrested: British govt London: Iranian authorities briefly detained Britain's ambassador in Tehran on Saturday, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, after he was reportedly arrested during protests against the regime. (AFP)

Britain's Iran envoy denies attending demo before arrest Tehran: Britain's ambassador to Tehran denied Sunday that he took part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down. (AFP) IND

