Human Rights Watch chief says barred from entering Hong Kong

Human Rights Watch chief Kenneth Roth said Sunday he had been denied entry into Hong Kong, where he had planned to launch the watchdog's annual report after months of pro-democracy protests in the city.

"I had hoped to spotlight Beijing's deepening assault on international efforts to uphold human rights," Roth said in a statement. "The refusal to let me enter Hong Kong vividly illustrates the problem."

