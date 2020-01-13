Left Menu
Lava gushes out of Taal Volcano in Philippines, 286 flights cancelled

A 'weak' lava fountain accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning erupted from the active Taal Volcano here on Monday. This signifies that lava has reached the surface of the volcano.

Lava gushes out of Taal Volcano in Philippines, 286 flights cancelled
The errupting Taal Volcano is seen from Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13, 2020. Image Credit: ANI

A 'weak' lava fountain accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning erupted from the active Taal Volcano here on Monday. This signifies that lava has reached the surface of the volcano. Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), Director Renato Solidum, said the lava eruption does not mean that volcano has entered the "hazardous explosive eruption" phase although this is a possibility, reported CNN Philippines.

Meanwhile, at least 286 flights were cancelled on Monday as the volcano is spewing ash and smoke. Taal is the second most active volcano in Philipinnes. The last eruption was reported in 1977. The most disastrous eruption occurred in January 1911, which claimed the lives of 1335 people and damaged agriculture and properties.

Meanwhile, about 8,000 residents were evacuated from the region following the explosion in the volcano on Sunday that drifted across the city. President Rodrigo Duterte's office has ordered the suspension of government work in the capital and of all school classes in Manila and other areas affected by the ash. Health officials warned of possible breathing problems for people with respiratory ailments and urged the public to stay indoors and use dust masks when going out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

