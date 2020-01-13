Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Auto industry cautious as China starts 2020 with 2% sales decline forecast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Auto industry cautious as China starts 2020 with 2% sales decline forecast
Image Credit: Pixabay

China's auto market is likely to shrink for the third consecutive year in 2020, the country's top auto body said on Monday, with industry watchers hoping a sales recovery in lower-tier cities help ease the pace of decline.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects a 2% fall in vehicle sales. That would compare with 8.2% last year when sales were pressured by new emission standards in a shrinking economy that was contending with tit-for-tat import tariffs with the United States. CAAM, affirming its forecast announced last month, also said auto sales declined for the 18th consecutive month in December. Annual sales started falling in 2018, by 2.8%, halting a growth march that started in the 1990s.

"The negative effect of cutting purchase tax in 2015-2017 has disappeared, and car sales in lower-tier cities are expected to recover," said Alan Kang, a senior analyst at LMC Automotive. "The easing of trade tensions between China and the United States has also helped restore consumer confidence," said Kang, who expects China car sales to grow 0.05% this year.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) sank 27.4% in December, resulting in an overall 4% decline in 2019. China's NEV sales jumped 62% in 2018 but a subsidy cut hurt sales last year. CAUTIOUS

Global automakers have been cautious with their predictions after cutting production, shutting factories and firing staff last year. Executives at automakers such as Geely and Ford Motor Co partner Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd have said they expect fiercer competition to weed out weaker players.

On Monday, Ford said its China auto sales slumped more than a quarter in 2019 for its third year of decline. The latest fall, however, was slower than the 37% weathered in 2018, and the automaker said it saw its market share stabilize in the high-to-premium segment. It remained cautious about 2020, echoing bearish comments on China's market from General Motors Co.

"We expect the market downturn to continue in 2020, and anticipate ongoing headwinds in our China business," Matt Tsien, president of GM China, said last week as the U.S. automaker reported a 15% drop in 2019 China sales. Volkswagen AG, whose sport-utility vehicles helped it report a smaller 1.1% year-on-year fall in sales in the first 11 months of 2019, has said it expects China's market to grow at a relatively slow pace for the next five years.

The bright spots have been Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd as well as U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, which started delivering China-made Model 3 sedans from its $2 billion Shanghai plant this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Hugh Dancy joins 'The Good Fight' S4

Actor Hugh Dancy is set to star in a recurring role in the fourth season of the legal drama The Good Fight. According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement was made by the creators of the CBS All Access series, Robert and Michelle King,...

Leader of Georgian breakaway region resigns after protests

The leader of the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia tendered his resignation late on Sunday following days of protests, the presidents office said.Crowds of protesters broke into the presidents headquarters on Thursday and demanded the ...

I'm a scapegoat: Angola's Isabel dos Santos decries corruption 'witch hunt'

Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel Dos Santos decried a New Years Eve court order to freeze her vast assets as a witch hunt engineered to weaken her fathers influence and distract from economic failures. Dos Santos, named ...

FEATURE-Women step forward in push to nurture African climate scientists

As a child, Kenyan meteorologist Saumu Shaka helped out on her parents small farm growing maize and pigeon pea - and learned how the weather can hold food producers hostage.Looking back, the yield has declined over the years, said Shaka, 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020