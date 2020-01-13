Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qureshi urges 'maximum restraint' to resolve Iran-US crisis during talks with top Iranian leadership

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:24 IST
Qureshi urges 'maximum restraint' to resolve Iran-US crisis during talks with top Iranian leadership
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for "maximum restraint" and emphasized on talks to resolve the latest flare-up in the Iran-US relations during his meetings with the top Iranian leadership, the Foreign Office said here on Monday. Qureshi on Sunday embarked on a two-day visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on Prime Minister Imran Khan's direction as part of Pakistan's efforts to defuse the tensions in the Gulf region following the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

Khan has said that Pakistan, which shares its border with Iran, will not be a party to any regional conflict and rather play the role of a peacemaker. Pakistan's powerful military has also said it will not allow its soil to be used against anyone. Qureshi met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif separately during which the leaders discussed the recent developments in the Middle East and the Gulf region. Pakistan-Iran relations were also discussed, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He "emphasized the importance of maximum restraint and immediate steps for de-escalation by all sides", saying that "war was in nobody's interest and it was imperative to resolve the issues through dialogue and diplomacy", it said. President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif expressed appreciation for Qureshi's visit and stressed the importance Iran attached to its brotherly relations with Pakistan, the statement said.

The leaders stressed that Iran also preferred de-escalation of tensions and preservation of peace and stability in the region, it said. All sides have responsibilities towards this, the Iranian leaders were quoted as saying by the Foreign Office.

The unexpected US strike, ordered by President Donald Trump, that killed Iran's most powerful military commander Soleimani on January 3 brought the entire Gulf region closer to a full-blown conflict. Regional tensions remain high after Iran on Wednesday last fired missiles at two bases in Iraq used by US forces in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. The ongoing crisis turned a tragic toll when Iran, just after attacking the Iraqi bases, accidentally shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane, killing all 176 people aboard.

After days of denial, Tehran on Saturday admitted to "human error" in bringing down the Boeing 737. The Guards' aerospace commander General Amirali Hajizadeh also accepted full responsibility for the tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, Macron says

France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Irans nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Leaders of Britain, Franc...

Both Dhawan and Rahul can play, I might bat lower down, indicates skipper Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday hinted at dropping himself down the batting order to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the playing XI against Australia in the first ODI here. With vice-captain Rohit Sharma an automatic pic...

ADGs Sujit Pandey, Alok Kumar to be first police commissioners of Lucknow, Noida respectively

Senior IPS officers Sujit Pandey and Alok Singh will be the first police commissioners of Lucknow and Noida respectively, a UP government spokesperson said on Monday. Besides them, Inspector General IG Naveen Arora and IG Nilabja Chaudhary ...

Hugh Dancy joins 'The Good Fight' S4

Actor Hugh Dancy is set to star in a recurring role in the fourth season of the legal drama The Good Fight. According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement was made by the creators of the CBS All Access series, Robert and Michelle King,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020