Latvian Foreign Minister pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Latvian Foreign Minister pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. Rinkevics is undertaking a visit to India to attend Raisina Dialogue 2020, the fifth edition of the annual geo-political summit, which is set to begin here on January 13. He is among the 13 Foreign Ministers participating in the three-day mega event.

Rinkevics is scheduled to attend a roundtable meeting with members of the Doctor Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation at the Constitution Club of India and hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before participating in the inaugural session of the Dialogue tomorrow. On Wednesday, Rinkevics will participate in the penal debate on Competing Nationalism Universal Norms: Street Power in 21st Century Diplomacy and attend a meeting with the Chairman of Lok Sabha External Affairs Committee. He will also pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Modi before departing for his country on Thursday.

Hosted by think-tank Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, global leaders in policy, business, media, and civil society are hosted in New Delhi to discuss cooperation on a wide range of pertinent international policy matters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

