10 one-horned rhinos died in Nepal

At least 10 one-horned rhinos have died in the last six months in Nepal's Chitwan National Park and the buffer zone of the forest area, officials said on Monday. In the latest incident, a rhino was found dead close to the Bhaluwai river in the Madi area.

All the animals have died of natural causes. The Chitwan National Park dispatched a team for conducting postmortem, its information officer Gopal Ghimire said.

Forty-three rhinos died from natural causes in 2019. Nepal is home to 645 rhinos, according to the latest census and the CNP alone houses 605 of them.

