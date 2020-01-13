Queen agrees period of transition for Prince Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada.

In a statement released by the Buckingham Palace after the crisis talks, it emerged that the details of their future roles will be fleshed out over time.

The Queen met her grandson Prince Harry for face-to-face talks and discussed the future roles for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's bombshell announcement that they want to "step back" from Britain's royal duties.

