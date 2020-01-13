Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen agrees to 'period of transition' for Prince Harry, Meghan after 'constructive talks'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:17 IST
Queen agrees to 'period of transition' for Prince Harry, Meghan after 'constructive talks'

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle a "period of transition" during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada. After her first face-to-face talks with her grandson and senior members of the royal family at the 93-year-old monarch's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Buckingham Palace issued a statement, saying as the transition period kicks in right away, the "complex" matter of the couple's future roles will be fleshed out in the coming days.

The statement notes that the discussions had proved "constructive" and that the royal family was supportive of the young couple's desire to create a more independent life for themselves. "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," according to the statement issued in the name of the Queen after the so-called 'Sandringham Summit'.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," it reads. In reference to the complex financial issues involved, it adds: "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days". Royal experts interpreted the historic statement as a favourable outcome for Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, who had issued a statement last week to reveal plans to step back as senior royals and take on a semi-independent role while setting up a second home in North America with their eight-month-old son Archie.

Markle is already in Canada to be with Archie and is believed to have joined the discussions over telephone. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, and their father Charles, the Prince of Wales, had all been invited to the emergency meeting at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

It was the first time the monarch came face-to-face with Harry since the Sussex crisis exploded to determine the couple's future roles and decide if they will retain their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple made their bombshell announcement on Wednesday that they intend to "step back" from being frontline royals, split their time between the UK and North America, and work towards becoming "financially independent".

The Queen traditionally remains at Sandringham in the Norfolk county of England after Christmas until February 6, the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI. Earlier, William had spoken of his "sadness" at the broken bond with his younger brother.

According to 'The Times', William told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that any more; we're separate entities". The brothers were seen as being close until a split emerged months after Harry's wedding to Markle in May 2017 when they decided to divide up their joint charitable foundation.

Harry is due to make his first public appearance on Thursday since renouncing his senior royal role, when he will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the wheelchair tournaments, at Buckingham Palace. The royal family was said to be "hurt" and "blindsided" by the couple's shock announcement, which they said was finalised after "many months of reflection and internal discussions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Obamas' production company lands Oscar nod for documentary 'American Factory'

Barack and Michelle Obamas production company scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for American Factory, a documentary that chronicled what happened to workers when a Chinese billionaire purchased a manufacturing plant in the U.S. Midwest. ...

BRIEF-Canada's Champagne says all Iran visas for Canadian officials have been approved, team will be fully in place in Tehran on Monday

Jan 13 Reuters - CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE SAYS HE HAS CONVENED THURSDAY MEETING IN LONDON OF FOREIGN MINISTERS FROM BRITAIN, SWEDEN, AFGHANISTAN AND UKRAINE TO DISCUSS IRAN CRASH CANADAS CHAMPAGNE SAYS ALL IRANI...

UPDATE 3-Thrill, honor and 'dream come true' for 2020 Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees expressed a mixture of pride, gratitude, and honor on Monday after being short-listed for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 9 in Hollywood.The following are some reactions - through statements, telephon...

Opposition unity important for protests: Amartya Sen

Days after demanding that the amended citizenship act be scrapped, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday stressed the importance of opposition unity to carry out any protest for a cause. However, he said even in the absence of opposition uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020