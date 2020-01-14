Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No doubt' climate change causing wildfires, experts say as Australia burns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 05:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 05:31 IST
'No doubt' climate change causing wildfires, experts say as Australia burns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There is "no doubt" that climate change is increasing the risk of wildfires around the world, researchers said on Tuesday, as Australia's government faces criticism for denying devastating bush fires are definitively linked to global warming.

The government insists there is no direct link between climate change and the fires that have killed at least 28 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and razed 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres). However, a review of 57 scientific studies by a team of British academics concluded that global warming is leading to an increase in hot, dry weather around the world that creates the conditions for wildfires to take hold.

There is "no doubt whatsoever" of the link between climate and fire risk, said Iain Colin Prentice, one of the review authors and the director of the Leverhulme Centre for Wildfires, Environment, and Society at Imperial College London. "Australia has measurably warmed by more than a degree ... The occurrence of fire is very, very sensitive to temperature," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Australia contributes just 1.3% of the world's carbon emissions, though it is the second-largest emitter per capita after the United States. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his emissions reduction minister Angus Taylor says Australia does not need to cut carbon emissions more aggressively to limit global warming, pointing out it has beat its emissions reduction targets for 2020.

They have faced criticism from climate protesters who have dubbed Morrison a "fossil fool", while the opposition Labor party has called for more resources to prepare for and prevent fire disasters. All 57 peer-reviewed papers assessed showed links between climate change and increased frequency or severity of hot, dry "fire weather", found the rapid response review paper published on the ScienceBrief.org online platform.

The studies included global analyses of wildfires as well as research focusing on countries including Australia, the United States, Greece, and Canada. The researchers said that fire seasons had lengthened by 20% on average around the world, though the area burned had fallen in recent decades, largely due to the clearing of savannah areas to create farmland, which is less likely to burn.

They said there had been an increase in fire damage to closed-canopy forests, which act as carbon sinks and help mitigate global warming. "Fire weather does occur naturally, but is becoming more severe and widespread due to climate change," said professor Richard Betts, a co-author of the paper, and head of climate impacts Research at the Met Office Hadley Centre.

"Limiting global warming to well below 2°C would help avoid further increases in the risk of extreme fire weather." The wildfires currently ravaging Australia are "unprecedented" according to analysis by the World Resources Institute, which found there were about four times more fire alerts in 2019 than in any other year in the past two decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally to record high ahead of trade deal; yen slips

Asian share markets rose on Tuesday and safe-haven assets slid as signs of goodwill between China and the United States supported optimism for global growth, with the worlds two biggest economies preparing to formalise a trade-war truce.The...

Boxing-Wilder, Fury vow to settle rematch with a knockout

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have both promised knockouts to avoid going to the judges scorecards when they meet again on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas with Wilders WBC world title on the line.The first meeting between the pair in Dece...

Eastern Libyan forces says ready and determined to achieve victory - website

Eastern Libyan forces, which have been trying to seize the capital Tripoli held by the internationally recognized government, said they are ready and determined to achieve victory, the forces official Facebook website said on Tuesday.It gav...

UPDATE 5-Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal

Libyas warring leaders made some progress at indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday but failed to agree on an open-ended ceasefire to end a nine-month war over the capital Tripoli. In talks that lasted about eight hours, mediators Russia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020