Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special day "no matter what": Filipino couple weds under volcanic cloud

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 13:33 IST
Special day "no matter what": Filipino couple weds under volcanic cloud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A couple getting married in the Philippines over the weekend witnessed a surprise guest at their wedding. In what has made for dramatic shots that have since gone viral on social media, Chino and Kat Palomar exchanged vows in Cavite province on Sunday under a gigantic cloud of smoke and ash from Taal, one of the world's smallest active volcanoes.

"The mood was surprisingly calm despite the large billows of smoke that were already prominently visible in the ceremony area," said Randolf Evan, the wedding photographer. Evan related how the volcano began erupting an hour or two before the wedding started, and said ash began to fall on the party toward the end of the ceremony.

More than 24,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes from the volcanic island on which Taal is located south of central Manila, and in the area immediately around it - normally a popular tourist spot. Social media users responded with amazement to the shots of the bride and groom and their party in a white canvas tent lit with fairy lights under billowing clouds streaked by lightning.

"Kudos to the wedding planner," one jokey comment said. "This is going to be tough to top." Despite the alarming backdrop, Evan said the bridal couple were little affected.

"They were actually relaxed and collected throughout the whole wedding," Evan said. "We later found out their wedding was 8 years and 2 kids in the making, so this day they planned for was going to be special no matter what, with or without the Taal volcano's intervention!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-At least 67 dead in avalanches in Pakistan, India- government officials

At least 57 people were killed and others were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday.In neighbouring India, at least 10 people were killed after several a...

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative petitions filed by two of four death row convicts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by...

U'khand govt mulls banning mobile phones in classrooms

Uttarakhand government is contemplating a ban on mobile phones in college classrooms, if a majority of students feel it is a good move. A poll will soon be conducted in colleges of the state to take the opinion of students on a proposed ban...

Congress has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name of

Congress has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name ofConstitution, which it had strangled by imposition ofEmergency, says Yogi in Bihar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020