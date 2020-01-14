Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Australia 'open for business' as cool change eases bushfire threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 13:49 IST
UPDATE 2-Australia 'open for business' as cool change eases bushfire threat
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ScottMorrisonMP)

Australia urged foreign tourists on Tuesday to put aside concerns about raging bushfires after the United States downgraded a travel warning, even as thick smoke disrupted preparations for the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Australia is experiencing one of its worst bushfire seasons on record, with fires burning since September and claiming the lives of 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria. Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the U.S. move to scale back its travel warning and said Australia was "very much open for business", amid concerns the fires would damage the tourism industry and the broader economy.

The United States last week warned citizens to exercise increased caution when traveling to Australia due to the fire risks, putting it on the same Level Two advisory as protest-wracked Hong Kong. In its latest update, the State Department revised the advisory to Level One meaning "exercise normal precautions", however it maintained a Level Two warning for fire-hit areas including the central tablelands of New South Wales state and southeastern Victoria state.

Australia's tourism industry accounts for more than 3% of the country's A$1.95 trillion ($1.4 trillion) annual economic output. Americans are among the top visitors. Victoria's state capital Melbourne, Australia's second-biggest city and a major tourist drawcard were blanketed in hazardous smoke on Tuesday although cooler weather had eased the fire danger.

The city's air quality dropped to the "worst in the world" overnight as cooler temperatures brought particles in the air close to the ground, a senior state health official said. Residents were advised to stay indoors, bring pets inside and keep windows closed. In Melbourne, a tennis player collapsed in a coughing fit and retired from Australian Open qualifying as organizers faced a storm of criticism for plowing ahead with matches despite the hazardous air quality.

The bushfires have affected a number of elite sporting competitions over the Australian summer including soccer, rugby league, and cricket, and poor air quality has raised fears for players' health at tennis's first Grand Slam of the year. The fires have also created an ecological disaster for native species including koalas and rock wallabies.

PERSISTENT THREAT

Despite cooler weather this week, officials warned that bushfire threat was far from over.

At least 145 fires continued to burn across Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) states although widespread rainfall is forecast for fire-hit areas on the east coast from Wednesday. About 18 bushfires were yet to be contained in NSW, Australia's most populous state, while in Victoria authorities upgraded warnings to show one fire burning at an "emergency level" and seven fires at the 'Watch and Act' category, one level below emergency status.

Morrison's conservative government has faced domestic and international criticism for its handling of the fire threat and its response to climate change. Climate scientists warned that Australia's fires were a harbinger of what was to come for the rest of the world as the planet warmed due to human activity.

"Temperature conditions in Australia are extreme at the moment but they are what we expect to happen on average in a world of three degrees of global warming," said Richard Betts, Head of Climate Impacts Research at Britain's Met Office Hadley Centre. "It brings it home to you what climate change means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-At least 67 dead in avalanches in Pakistan, India- government officials

At least 57 people were killed and others were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday.In neighbouring India, at least 10 people were killed after several a...

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative petitions filed by two of four death row convicts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by...

U'khand govt mulls banning mobile phones in classrooms

Uttarakhand government is contemplating a ban on mobile phones in college classrooms, if a majority of students feel it is a good move. A poll will soon be conducted in colleges of the state to take the opinion of students on a proposed ban...

Congress has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name of

Congress has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name ofConstitution, which it had strangled by imposition ofEmergency, says Yogi in Bihar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020