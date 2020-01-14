Ex-pope Benedict wants his name removed from new book - private secretary

Former Pope Benedict XVI has asked that his name be removed from a controversial new book in which he comes down firmly against married priests, his secretary told Italian newswire ANSA.

"I can confirm that this morning at the indication of the Pope emeritus I asked the Cardinal Robert Sarah to contact the publishers of the book begging them to remove the name of Benedict XVI as co-author of the book itself and also to remove his signature from the introduction and conclusions," Georg Gaenswein told ANSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.