Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong': Boris floats Brexit bells crowdfunder

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:11 IST
'Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong': Boris floats Brexit bells crowdfunder
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said the government was working on a publicly-funded plan to get the currently silent Big Ben to chime when Britain leaves the European Union. Some eurosceptic lawmakers have been pushing for a celebratory peal to mark Brexit at 2300 GMT on January 31, despite the tower in which the world-famous bell is housed being closed for repairs.

Hopes were raised when the former House of Commons speaker John Bercow, who rejected the request, was replaced just before the last election in December. But it again appears to be ruled out on cost grounds: the House of Commons Commission, which runs parliament, was told on Monday the cost of an exceptional bong was 500,000 pounds ($650,000, 580,000 euros).

The original estimate was 120,000 pounds. The increase comes from the need to install and remove a temporary floor to ring the bell. Johnson, though, said all was not lost.

"The bong cost 500,000 pounds but we're working a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong because there are some people who want to," he told BBC television. Bob is the equivalent of 5p and a slang expression for money.

"Because Big Ben is being refurbished, they seem to have taken the clapper away, so we need to restore the clapper in order to bong Big Ben on Brexit night. "And that's expensive, so we're looking at whether the public can fund it." The famous bell, housed in the Elizabeth Tower of the Palace of Westminster in central London, has been silent since August 2017 due to major renovations scheduled to last four years.

An exception is made for Remembrance Sunday and the New Year. Pro-Brexit campaigners are hoping to mark Britain's departure. The Leave.EU groups want "patriots to ring the bell of their local church... to celebrate Britain's new-found independence!" The "Bells for Victory" peal is planned for February 1.

"If the powers that be don't like it? We'll do it anyway!" the group vowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Controllis introduces high capacity rectifiers with seamless solar integration and prioritisation capability

Controllis, a leading global supplier of low carbon and carbon neutral hybrid power solutions, has added the Smart48 DC power system to its portfolio. An efficient and highly scalable power platform, the Smart48 DC power system will help te...

Scoreboard

Australia Innings David Warner not out 128Aaron Finch not out 110 Extras B-4, LB-7, W-9 20Total for no loss in 37.4 overs 258 Bowling Mohammed Shami 7.4-0-58-0, Jasprit Bumrah 7-0-50-0, Shardul Thakur5-0-43-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-55-0, Ravin...

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020