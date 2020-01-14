India hands over 100,000 academic text books to Madagascar

Indian embassy in Antananarivo handed over as many as 100,000 academic textbooks on behalf of the Indian government to Madagascar here on Tuesday for the development of higher education and research in the East African country. The books were handed over by Indian ambassador Abhay Kumar to the Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research Blanche Nirina Richard at an event held at the Ministry headquarters here.

Published by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in New Delhi, the books are on 37 separate titles on Mathematics, Accountancy and Business Studies, Science, and English language. Total Cost of Books in India is Rs.7,677,600, equivalent to USD 108,000.

This supply of books by Government of India has been done in accordance with the announcement made by the President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to the African country in 2018. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador said that India is committed to partner with Madagascar to fulfil the vision of President Andry Rajoelina and his government for the emergence of Madagascar.

The donations would be instrumental in the development of higher education and research in Madagascar. These books will be used in the universities and in Institute of Science and Technologies, National Centers of Researches and to National Center of Teaching of English Language or CNELA. The Minister of Higher Education extended her gratitude to the Indian government for its support and for the continuation of partnership and cooperation. (ANI)

