Rockets target Iraqi military camp, hosting US troops

The Taji military base camp, located north of the Iraqi capital, was on Tuesday targeted by Katyusha rockets, with no casualties reported, the Iraqi military said.

  • ANI
  • Baghdad
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 03:53 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 03:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Taji military base camp, located north of the Iraqi capital, was on Tuesday targeted by Katyusha rockets, with no casualties reported, the Iraqi military said. The base camp - located 85 kilometres north of Baghdad - hosts a large number of US troops and other foreign forces, making it a target for Iran-backed armed groups after the US assassination of top commander Qassem Soleimani, Al Jazeera reported.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, the statement read. At least two Katyusha rockets were fired earlier today, an army captain told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, four people were wounded after eight Katyusha rockets were fired at the Al Balad airbase injuring four Iraqi soldiers. The incidents come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran following Soleimani's killing and Tehran's retaliatory missile attacks against American targets in Iraq.

The limited Iranian response, which caused no casualties, appeared to be mainly a show of force and de-escalated tensions that had threatened to turn Iraq into a proxy battlefield amid increasing fears of all-out war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

