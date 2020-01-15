Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans rule out outright dismissal of charges against Trump without trial

Some Republican members of the US Senate have voiced opposition to any attempt to outrightly dismiss charges against President Donald Trump without a trial as the upper chamber of the Congress is all set to begin impeachment procedure in the coming days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 04:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 04:39 IST
Republicans rule out outright dismissal of charges against Trump without trial
US President Donald Trump (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Some Republican members of the US Senate have voiced opposition to any attempt to outrightly dismiss charges against President Donald Trump without a trial as the upper chamber of the Congress is all set to begin impeachment procedure in the coming days. "Our members generally are not interested in a motion to dismiss," said Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a top Republican leader, according to The New York Times.

"They think both sides need to be heard. They believe the president needs to be heard for the first time in a fair setting," he added. The Democratic-led US House of Representatives is expected to formally send the charges to the Senate this week, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to help acquit his fellow Republican.

In the House on Monday, Democrats leaving meetings with Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that the chamber was most likely to vote on Wednesday to name lawmakers to prosecute the case and to send its two impeachment charges to the Senate. Democrats had offered a motion to dismiss the charges against President Bill Clinton in his 1999 impeachment trial after the House and White House had made their opening arguments. But the resolution failed and the trial lasted several more weeks before senators ultimately voted to acquit Clinton on both charges against him.

Trump endorsed the idea of outright dismissal on Sunday, though his own views have oscillated wildly in recent weeks. On Twitter, the president warned that holding a full trial "gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have."

Earlier this month, McConnell said that the Senate has enough votes to set the rules for Trump's impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Upper Chamber.On December 18, Trump was impeached by the Democrat-led House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The President faces two charges approved by the House. First, that he abused power by pushing Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political rival, Joe Biden, holding back US military funds to the country as leverage. And second, that he then obstructed Congress by blocking witnesses and testimony in the House probe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has argued that the president's conduct when it came to Ukraine left Democrats with "no choice but to act," charging that Trump abused the powers of the presidency and leaving little doubt that the House will hold a vote to impeach him as early as before Christmas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Syrian army says Israeli jets attack air base in Homs

The Syrian army said on Tuesday Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province, saying its air defences downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage. An army spokesman told state media that four Israeli m...

Women who have more sex have lower risk of early menopause - scientists

Women who have sex at least once a month have a lower risk of entering menopause early than women with less active sex lives, scientists have found in research which they say points to a form of biological energy trade-off. A study of data ...

World News Roundup: Measure to rein in Trump; El Salvador urges U.S. to not deport son and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Democrats say measure to rein in Trump on Iran will pass SenateU.S. Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they had enough votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to pass a resolution curbing ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal -Mnuchin

The United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday, a day before the two sides are to sign an interim deal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020